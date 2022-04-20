Luxury brand Hermes considers metaverse as means to communicate

The logo of French luxury group Hermes is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Hermes (HRMS.PA) is considering using the metaverse for communications although the maker of Birkin bags and other luxury goods remains focused on craftsmanship, Executive Chairman Axel Dumas told shareholders on Wednesday.

"We are curious and interested" about the metaverse, he said, adding it could be a good communications tool.

At Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting, executives signalled plans to maintain a long-term view for production and other strategies, after family shareholders voted to block 54% of Hermes capital, held by the holding company H51, until at least 2041.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.