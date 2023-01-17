Luxury giant LVMH tops 400 billion euro in market value















MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares in LVMH (LVMH.PA) rose to a fresh record high on Tuesday, pushing the luxury good group's market cap above 400 billion euros for the first time ever.

Like other luxury companies which are heavily exposed to China, LVMH has benefited this year from the fast reopening of the world's No. 2 economy.

By 0818 GMT the shares were down 0.15% after earlier rising by 0.38% to a fresh lifetime high of 795.7 euros.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John











