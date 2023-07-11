Luxury jeweller Bulgari comes under fire in China

FILE PHOTO-The logo of Bulgari is seen at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/file photo

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - High-end jeweller Bulgari has come under fire on Chinese social media on Tuesday for listing Taiwan as a separate country on an overseas website.

Bulgari, which is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA), apologised on its official Weibo account, saying the mistake was due to a management error and that it "respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

