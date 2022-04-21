LVMH boss says 2022 outlook is "so far, so good"

People walk past the Louis Vuitton store at Miami Design District, in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - The head of luxury house LVMH (LVMH.PA) Bernard Arnault said on Thursday the company's outlook this year was "so far so good."

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his empire's annual shareholder meeting, Arnault said it was too soon to tell whether rising inflation was hitting luxury consumer behaviour.

Asked about China, he said "the demand is there", but added that the outlook would depend on how long strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country would last.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, writing by Sarah Morland, editing by Tassilo Hummel

