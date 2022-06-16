LVMH CEO says company is on "a very good track" regarding H1

A handbag manufactured at the Atelier Louis Vuitton is pictured during the inauguration in Vendome, France, February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) CEO Bernard Arnault said on Thursday that the French luxury giant was on a "very good track" regarding its performance for the first six months of the year.

"I am optimistic, you will see the numbers," Arnault told reporters during a tech event in Paris.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

