LVMH CEO says company is on "a very good track" regarding H1
PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) CEO Bernard Arnault said on Thursday that the French luxury giant was on a "very good track" regarding its performance for the first six months of the year.
"I am optimistic, you will see the numbers," Arnault told reporters during a tech event in Paris.
