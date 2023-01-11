LVMH could pick Pietro Beccari as new Louis Vuitton CEO - paper















ROME/PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The world's largest luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) could pick Pietro Beccari as new CEO of Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of the French group, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Italian Repubblica daily reported that Beccari, who took over as chairman and CEO of Dior Couture in 2018, could replace Michael Burke after LVMH will release its 2022 results.

Officials at LVMH could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri in Rome and Geert de Clercq in Paris, editing Federico Maccioni











