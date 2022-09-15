LVMH to turn off lights at night in French stores

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - LVMH plans to turn off the lights atits stores at night, starting in France in October, with plans to deploy the energy-saving measure in other parts of the world at a later stage, the luxury giant said on Thursday.

Stores that keep the lights on throughout the night - which many do, despite legislation that requires them to turn them off - have sparked much criticism in France in recent weeks, amid calls for businesses to do more to fight climate change.

LVMH, the world's largest high end goods conglomerate, which operates 522 stores and 110 production sites in France, said it would turn off the lights at stores between 10 pm and 7 am, while its offices would go dark at 9 pm.

It will also lower temperature settings at industrial sites by 1 degree Celsius in winter and raise them by 1 degree in summer, it said.

The company said the two measures will allow it to cut its energy usage by 10%.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in late August urged companies to draft energy savings plans this month, warning they would be hit first if ever France was left with no choice but to ration supply of gas and electricity. read more

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Ingrid Melander and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.