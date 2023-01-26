LVMH's Arnault brushes off succession question

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, speaks during a news conference to present the 2022 annual results of LVMH in Paris, France, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bernard Arnault, the boss of luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA) and the world's richest man, brushed away questions about his succession with a joke on Thursday.

The 73-year old earlier this month reshuffled top management at his luxury goods empire, tightening his family's grip with the appointment of his daughter Delphine to lead Christian Dior, and naming a new boss for Louis Vuitton.

Asked by an analyst about succession plans at a post-results conference where his children featured prominently in the front row, Arnault said: "You will have noticed that the retirement age is being raised."

France is in the middle of a pension reform that would increase the age for retiring to 64 from 62 currently, and is being fiercely opposed by unions.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next