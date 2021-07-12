Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

LVMH's Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce venture

2 minute read
1/2

Bottles of wine are seen on display for sale in a wine shop in Paris, France, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - LVMH's Moët Hennessy (LVMH.PA) and Italy's Campari (CPRI.MI) have agreed to team up to invest in wines and spirits e-commerce companies and create a European ecommerce player in the sector.

In a statement on Monday, the two groups said Campari would transfer its stake in online wines and spirits company Tannico into a newly set up joint venture.

The deal, subject to regulatory clearance, envisages the sale of half the JV's equity capital by Campari to Moët Hennessy for 25.6 million euros ($30 million) in cash, they said.

"While e-commerce was already a growing channel for wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significant acceleration," Moët Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus said.

The new venture will be headed by current Tannico CEO Marco Magnocavallo who will remain a key minority shareholder in the business.

Tannico, whose business is 90% B2C, also owns a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, an e-commerce platform selling premium wines and spirits in France.

Tannico and Ventealapropriete.com generated pro-forma combined sales of more than 70 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 7:57 AM UTCBritain's ASOS to sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom stores in U.S. push

British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) will sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom (JWN.N) stores in a joint venture with the department store chain, it said on Monday, in an effort to reach more U.S. and Canadian customers.

Retail & ConsumerWalmart's Flipkart raises fresh funds for $38 billion valuation as IPO looms
Retail & ConsumerSwatch Group returns to profit as sales jump
Retail & ConsumerGM turns to supplier to build initial EV vans while it readies plant in Canada
Retail & ConsumerEngland to go ahead with July 19 COVID relaxation -health minister