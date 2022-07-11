LVMH’s Sephora to sell Russian subsidiary

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, shops at a Sephora store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH’s beauty retail chain Sephora said on Monday it was selling its Russian subsidiary to the local general manager.

It added that the business would operate under the "Ile de Beaute" brand. It said the deal was subject to anti-trust clearance, but did not disclose the price of the transaction.

Reporting by Mimosa Spncer; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.