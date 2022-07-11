1 minute read
LVMH’s Sephora to sell Russian subsidiary
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH’s beauty retail chain Sephora said on Monday it was selling its Russian subsidiary to the local general manager.
It added that the business would operate under the "Ile de Beaute" brand. It said the deal was subject to anti-trust clearance, but did not disclose the price of the transaction.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mimosa Spncer; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.