July 31 (Reuters) - Manchester United (MANU.N) said on Monday it renewed its partnership with Adidas (ADSGn.DE) as the Premier League Club's official kit supplier for another 10 years and a minimum cash guarantee of 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

