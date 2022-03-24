Marlboro maker Philip Morris working on options to exit Russia market

Packs of Marlboro cigarettes are displayed for sale at a convenience store in Somerville, Massachusetts July 17, 2014. Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc cut its earnings forecast for 2014 and said it is proving to be a "complex and truly atypical" year for the company. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

March 24 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N) is working on options to exit the Russian market, citing a complex and rapidly changing regulatory and operating environment in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which garnered around 6% its net revenue from Russia in 2021, said on Thursday it has discontinued sale of several cigarette products and canceled all product launches for the year in Russia.

It has also canceled plans to make over 20 billion TEREA sticks, heated tobacco units intended for use with its IQOS ILUMA devices, as well as related investment of $150 million.

Earlier this month, Philip Morris had suspended its planned investments and decided to scale down manufacturing operations in the country. read more

Rival Imperial Brands (IMB.L) too has started talks to transfer its Russian business to a local third party, joining BAT (BATS.L) in exiting the sanction-hit country. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.