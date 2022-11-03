Marriott lifts profit forecast on strong travel demand















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday, aided by higher pricing and a strong rebound in leisure and business travel as pandemic restrictions ease.

Marriott, which owns hotels like Sheraton, Westin and St. Regis, expects adjusted profit per share of $6.51 to $6.58 this year, compared with its previous forecast of $6.33 to $6.59 per share.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty











