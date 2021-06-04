Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mattel recalls Rock 'n Glide soothers after reports of infant deaths

The Mattel company logo is seen at the 114th North American International Toy Fair in New York City, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mattel Inc (MAT.O) is recalling Fisher-Price Rock 'n Glide soothers after reports of four infant deaths, the toymaker said on Friday.

The infants aged 11 weeks to 2 months were in the soothers and were reportedly placed on their backs and later found on their stomachs, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, adding that the deaths occurred between April 2019 and February 2020. (https://bit.ly/3uMVqrb)

Mattel said it was recalling the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. No fatalities have been recorded in the gliders, the company said.

The company's shares fell about 1% to $20.68.

