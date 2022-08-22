McDonald's board member targeted by Icahn to leave in reshuffle

The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A McDonald's Corp board member targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over the company's animal welfare policies will leave, the burger chain said on Monday.

Sheila Penrose, who will retire effective Sept. 1, was one of two incumbent board members Icahn sought to replace with his own nominees. Icahn lost that battle over pig gestation crates in May when investors reelected all 12 of McDonald's directors, including Penrose. read more

The fast-food giant also said on Monday that Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) Executive Vice President Jennifer Taubert and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) Chief Financial Officer Amy Weaver were elected to its board as of Oct. 1.

