McDonald's expands U.S. test of Beyond Meat 'McPlant' burger

The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Thursday it will expand its U.S. test of a plant-based burger it created with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat Inc to about 600 locations next month.

The restaurants - in San Francisco, California and Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas - will sell the so-called "McPlant" burger starting Feb. 14 for as long as supplies last in order to "help us understand customer demand," the Chicago-based chain said in a post on its website.

Shares of Beyond, which makes the McPlant patty from peas, rice and potatoes, opened about 6% higher.

McDonald's initially tested the burger in eight U.S. locations in November. read more

In December, two Wall Street analysts forecast a major U.S. expansion of the McPlant. read more

