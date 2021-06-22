Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

McDonald's to launch loyalty program across U.S. in July

1 minute read

A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen in San Diego, California March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 22 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Tuesday its U.S. loyalty program would be available across the country at participating restaurants from July 8.

The burger chain started testing its MyMcDonald's Rewards program, which lets subscribers on its app earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, late last year in a few markets.

It expanded the program last week to some New York City customers. read more

The loyalty program excludes delivery, McDonald's said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said earlier this month McDonald's expects to have rolled out the program in its six biggest markets - including the United States, Canada and possibly Germany - by the end of 2022.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 12:14 AM UTCSoaring costs challenge Canadian retailers counting on post-COVID surge

Canadian retailers are readying for a post-pandemic rebound as consumers emerge from lockdowns and open their wallets, but higher costs are eroding their profit margins and fanning inflationary pressures.

Retail & ConsumerBig U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy
Retail & ConsumerMcDonald's to launch loyalty program across U.S. in July
Retail & ConsumerBritish grocery sales dip as indoor hospitality reopens
Retail & ConsumerEXCLUSIVE G20 to endorse deal on global minimum corporate tax -draft