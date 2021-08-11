Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

McDonald's to require US office workers to get vaccinated - NYT

1 minute read

A McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, California September 9, 2014.REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) will require U.S.-based office workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The requirement does not apply to employees of McDonald's restaurants, whether corporate-owned and franchised, the report added. (https://nyti.ms/3s6PkT0)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in August, the company had said that all customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. read more

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy In Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 11:59 AM UTCJohn Lewis takes on new warehouse to meet online demand, creating 500 jobs

Britain's John Lewis Partnership (JLPLC.UL) said on Wednesday it has signed a deal to lease a 1 million square food distribution centre from supermarket group Tesco (TSCO.L) to help meet growing online demand, with the creation of 500 jobs.

Retail & ConsumerDeliveroo doubles orders value even as lockdowns ease
Retail & ConsumerChina auto sales tumble for a third straight month in July
Retail & ConsumerEXCLUSIVE IKEA's malls arm branches out into housing with new centre in China
Retail & ConsumerAmazon loses bid to stop New York from probing COVID-19 standards