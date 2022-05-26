McDonald's Russia restaurants to reopen under new brand from June 12, says local company

A view shows the dismantled McDonald's Golden Arches after the logo signage was removed from a drive-through restaurant of McDonald's in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lev Sergeev

May 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's (MCD.N) Russia said on Thursday it plans to reopen restaurants to the public from June 12 under a new brand that will be introduced separately, after the burger chain said it was selling to a local licensee.

The fast-food company is selling its restaurants in Russia, exiting in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.