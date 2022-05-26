1 minute read
McDonald's Russia restaurants to reopen under new brand from June 12, says local company
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's (MCD.N) Russia said on Thursday it plans to reopen restaurants to the public from June 12 under a new brand that will be introduced separately, after the burger chain said it was selling to a local licensee.
The fast-food company is selling its restaurants in Russia, exiting in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.