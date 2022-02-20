1 minute read
McDonald's says Carl Icahn nominates two members to board
Feb 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Sunday Carl Icahn has nominated two members to the board of the burger chain.
The activist investor nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler to stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting, the company said in a statement.
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
