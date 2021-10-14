Skip to main content

McDonald's to start testing McPlant burger in U.S. next month

The McDonald's logo is seen outside the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Oct 14 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Thursday it would test its plant-based McPlant burger, developed in partnership with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat (BYND.O), in eight U.S. outlets next month.

The fast-food chain, which tied up with Beyond Meat to develop meatless alternatives in February, said it would start testing the burger from Nov. 3 for a limited time.

The McPlant burger is already available in some countries, including Sweden, Denmark and UK.

McDonald's added it would run the test as long as supplies last.

Shares of Beyond Meat rose 3% in premarket trade.

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

