Mcdonald's will have a 15-year option to buy its restaurants in Russia back
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 2 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) will have an option to buy its restaurants in Russia back within 15 years, Russia's anti-monopoly service said in a statement on Thursday.
The service approved a deal in which the fast-food company sold the restaurants to one of its local licensees - Alexander Govor, who will rebrand them, ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.