MercadoLibre receives $233 mln from Goldman Sachs to expand loans in Brazil, Mexico
SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Argentine online marketplace MercadoLibre Inc said on Monday it received a private financing line of $233 million from Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to expand its credit offer in Brazil and Mexico.
The company intends to, through its lending unit Mercado Credito, increase its loan offers to individuals and small and medium-sized companies in both countries.
Of the total figure, $106 million will be destined for Brazil and $127 million for Mexico, MercadoLibre said in a statement.
Since 2021, Goldman Sachs has already provided the South American firm with $485 million in credit lines.
