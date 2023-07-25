Mexican breadmaker Bimbo profit slips 30% after year-ago pension bump

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) posted a nearly 30% dip in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday after the company registered a non-cash benefit on its pension plan in the year-ago quarter.

Net profit slid to 4.30 billion pesos ($251.06 million), down from 6.08 billion pesos.

Operating income would have risen 10.4% if the pension bump were not taken into account, Bimbo said in a statement.

Revenues for the company, which sells buns, cakes, cookies, bagels, and tortillas across 34 countries, increased 4% to hit a second-quarter record of 100.37 billion pesos following price hikes, which were offset by the appreciation of the Mexican peso.

The firm's U.S. and Canada region saw sales dip almost 2% in pesos, though they rose almost 12% in U.S. dollars. The Mexican peso has posted double-digit gains on the dollar since the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 7.8% to 14.00 billion pesos.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

