Mexico's FEMSA posts second-quarter net profit up 18%

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's FEMSA , which controls one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a string of convenience store chains, posted a 18% year-on-year surge in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, hitting 6.16 billion pesos.

Revenue for the company also rose 18% over April to July to reach 198.22 billion pesos.

