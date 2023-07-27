Mexico's FEMSA posts second-quarter net profit up 18%

Logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey
The logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey, Mexico, April 25, 2017. Picture taken April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's FEMSA , which controls one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a string of convenience store chains, posted a 18% year-on-year surge in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, hitting 6.16 billion pesos.

Revenue for the company also rose 18% over April to July to reach 198.22 billion pesos.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Sarah Morland

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next