Mexico's FEMSA posts second-quarter net profit up 18%
MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's FEMSA , which controls one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a string of convenience store chains, posted a 18% year-on-year surge in its second-quarter net profit on Thursday, hitting 6.16 billion pesos.
Revenue for the company also rose 18% over April to July to reach 198.22 billion pesos.
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Sarah Morland
