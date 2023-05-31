Michael Kors owner Capri posts upbeat sales, profit on China recovery

People shop in the Michael Kors store in the SoHo section of New York
People shop in the Michael Kors store in the SoHo section of New York City, U.S. May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 31 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) on Wednesday beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit, buoyed by a sales rebound in China following easing of pandemic-related curbs late last year.

Shares of the luxury group, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, rose 5% in premarket trading.

Chinese consumers, unshackled from COVID-19 restrictions, have returned to splurging on luxury handbags and apparel, countering a slowdown in demand from the company's North American market which accounted for 57% of the group's revenue in 2022.

Capri posted adjusted earnings per share of 97 cents, higher than 94 cents that analysts had expected.

The luxury group posted quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

