Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Michael Kors owner names former Coach head Schulman as next CEO

1 minute read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings (CPRI.N) said on Tuesday luxury veteran Joshua Schulman would become its chief executive officer in September next year.

Shares in Capri rose 5% as analysts praised Capri's decision to bring in the executive credited with a turnaround of Tapestry Inc's (TPR.N) Coach brand, which he helmed from 2017 to 2020.

Schulman has also been appointed as the head of the Michael Kors brand, effective immediately, and will report to outgoing Capri CEO John Idol.

Schulman was the top boss at Jimmy Choo between 2007 to 2012, and has also held senior positions at Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and other luxury brands.

"Schulman has a strong track record of driving Coach's turnaround, and we believe the MK brand and CPRI are poised to benefit from his leadership," Cowen analyst Oliver Chen said in a note.

Idol has been the CEO of Capri since December 2003, and will become the executive chairman in September next year.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 6:06 PM UTC

U.S. retailers bring back 'above-the-keyboard' clothes as Delta surge persists

Retailers from Macy's Inc to Target Corp , keen to see the apparel sales momentum of the second quarter keep going, are stocking shelves not just with clothing for the office and school, but for a return to Zoom calls as COVID-19 infections surge in the United States.

Retail & Consumer
McDonald's milkshakes off the British menu after supply chain issues
Retail & Consumer
Best Buy sees resilient work-from-home demand, raises sales forecast
Retail & Consumer
UK retail sales surge in August, price pressures up too - CBI
Retail & Consumer
Michael Kors owner names former Coach head Schulman as next CEO

Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings said on Tuesday luxury veteran Joshua Schulman would become its chief executive officer in September next year.