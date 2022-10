Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group (FRAS.L) has bought a 5.1% stake in fashion retailer Asos Plc (ASOS.L), the sportswear and fashion retail group said in a filing on Monday.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











