Mike Ashley's Frasers starts new 70 mln stg share buyback

Mike Ashley, founder of sportswear retailer Sports Direct, at the company's headquarters in Shirebrook, Britain, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion group Frasers (FRAS.L) plans to start a new share buyback programme of up to 70 million pounds ($92.6 million), it said on Monday.

The group, formerly called Sports Direct and controlled by Mike Ashley, said the programme would run until April 2022.

Ashley owns about 66% of the group's equity.

($1 = 0.7560 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.