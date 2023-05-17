Mitchells & Butlers expects costs to improve in medium term















May 17 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L) said on Wednesday its cost outlook in the medium term was improving, while the British pub group reported a rise in sales growth for the past six weeks.

Sales growth in the most recent six weeks was at 8.9% on a like-for-like basis from a year ago, the group said.

Elevated costs pose a big challenge for the UK's hospitality industry, which has been slowly recovering from COVID-19 pandemic lows, although resilient customer spending has helped it keep its head above water.

"The trading environment for the hospitality sector remains challenging with inflationary costs putting pressure both on the industry's margins and disposable income of our guests," CEO Phil Urban said in a statement.

There were early signs of the medium-term cost outlook improving, he added.

The company earned 100 million pounds ($126.21 million) in adjusted operating profit for the half year ended on April 8, compared with a profit of 120 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

