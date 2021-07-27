Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Moncler's own brand sales rebound above pre-pandemic levels in Q2

A model presents a creation from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - Revenues at Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler (MONC.MI) topped analyst expectations in the second quarter helped by easing COVID-19 restrictions, adding to evidence of a sharp rebound in the sector.

Moncler more than doubled sales of its eponymous brand in the period, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with the recent acquisition of high-end streetwear brand Stone Island Moncler further boosting group revenue starting from April.

Excluding the Stone Island's acquisition, Moncler's revenue jumped 118% to 200 million euros in the April-to-June quarter from the same period of last year, which was the hardest hit by the pandemic with shops shut and international travel brought to a standstill.

Compared with the second quarter of 2019, Moncler's sales were up 5%. The second quarter historically accounts for only a fifth of full-year sales due to the seasonality of the brand.

Stone Island's second-quarter sales totalled 56.2 million euros, Moncler said.

Consolidated revenues came in at 256.3 million euros in the quarter, above an average analyst forecast of 248 million euros, according to a consensus provided by the company.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Valentina Za

