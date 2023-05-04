Moncler's sales up 23% in first quarter, beating expectations
MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler (MONC.MI) jumped by 23%, beating analysts' expectations, boosted by Chinese demand and a solid growth in the EMEA region.
Overall revenues for the three months ending in March totalled 726.4 million euros ($799 million), above a company-provided analysts' consensus of 689 million euros.
The group added that it appointed Robert Triefus as Chief Executive Officer of its Stone Island brand.
($1 = 0.9090 euros)
