Moncler's sales up 23% in first quarter, beating expectations















MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler (MONC.MI) jumped by 23%, beating analysts' expectations, boosted by Chinese demand and a solid growth in the EMEA region.

Overall revenues for the three months ending in March totalled 726.4 million euros ($799 million), above a company-provided analysts' consensus of 689 million euros.

The group added that it appointed Robert Triefus as Chief Executive Officer of its Stone Island brand.

($1 = 0.9090 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini











