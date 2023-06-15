Mondelez plans to separate Russia operations by year-end

Mondelez International logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration picture
Mondelez International logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration picture taken July 26, 2021. Picture taken July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - Oreo-maker Mondelez International (MDLZ.O) said on Thursday it has scaled down operations in Russia and plans to make it a stand-alone business with a self-sufficient supply chain before the end of the year.

The Chicago-based snack maker, which has faced a widening corporate boycott in the Nordic region over its presence in Russia, said it has discontinued new capital investments, product launches and advertising media spending in the country.

"As a result of these actions...overall volumes have declined double digits and both our import volumes and market share have significantly decreased," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next