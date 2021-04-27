Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Retail & ConsumerMondelez quarterly sales beat estimates on snacking boom

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Mondelez International is seen on an office building in the Glattpark district in Opfikon, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by higher demand for its biscuits and chocolates in Asian and European markets.

Food and snack makers have experienced a surge in sales during the pandemic as consumers hunkered down at home sought comfort in familiar brands.

Net revenue from the North American segment grew 4.3% to $1.98 billion, while European market revenue grew 10.2% to $2.85 billion.

Revenue rose to $7.24 billion from $6.71 billion a year ago, beating analysts' average estimate of $7.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $961 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $736 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

(This story corrects paragraph 3 to say North American revenue grew to $1.98 billion, not $7.24 billion.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 2:34 PM UTCHasbro toys to get more expensive as costs surge

Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said on Tuesday it would raise prices of toys and games to counter higher raw material costs as the company sees surging demand for its Nerf blasters and board games from families spending more time at home.

Retail & Consumer3M warns of higher costs due to supply chain disruptions
Retail & ConsumerU.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phaseout date
Retail & ConsumerMusk trolls Bezos as space race between world’s richest men heats up
Retail & ConsumerRussia fines Apple $12 mln for alleged app market abuse