Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods raises dividend as profit outstrips forecast















May 18 (Reuters) - Premier Foods (PFD.L) posted a stronger annual profit and raised its dividend payout on Thursday as the company offset higher input costs with price hikes and cost-cutting measures initiated in the last quarter of the year.

Britain's grocery sector had come under pressure from elevated costs and supply disruptions, but food prices are currently expected to stabilize in the coming months and next year.

"We are continuing to see consumers looking for convenient, affordable and tasty meal solutions. Batchelors and Nissin were two of our best branded performers in the year that benefited from this trend," CEO Alex Whitehouse said in a statement.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes reported a 13% jump in adjusted profit before tax for the year ended April 1 to 137.2 million pounds ($173.16 million), while analysts on average had forecast 135 million pounds.

The company raised its dividend for the year to 1.44 pence and retained its 2024 fiscal outlook.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











