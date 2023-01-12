M&S boss says he is not worried about guidance for year ahead















LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer boss Stuart Machin said on Thursday he was not particularly "worried" about the company's guidance for the year ahead despite caution among customers, after the retailer posted strong sales for the Christmas season.

"We haven't changed our guidance for the year. And there's nothing yet that we're particularly worried about," Machin said.

"There's obviously customers being cautious, and we're mindful of that but we're not really seeing anything that's going to change too much from our original plan."

