M&S CEO Steve Rowe to step down in May

A Marks and Spencer (M&S) logo outside of a store in Cheshire, Britain August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) said on Thursday its chief executive Steve Rowe would stand down after it reports annual results on May 25.

M&S said Rowe will be succeeded by two co-CEOs - Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe, who are currently M&S's joint chief operating officers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.