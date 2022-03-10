1 minute read
M&S CEO Steve Rowe to step down in May
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) said on Thursday its chief executive Steve Rowe would stand down after it reports annual results on May 25.
M&S said Rowe will be succeeded by two co-CEOs - Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe, who are currently M&S's joint chief operating officers.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.