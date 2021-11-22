M&S shares rise on report investment firm Apollo has examined bid

A woman walks past a Marks & Spencer store at Oxford Street, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) were up 2.9% in early trading after a report in The Sunday Times said investment firm Apollo Global Management(APO.N) has been "running the rule" over the British clothing and food retailer.

The newspaper cited "city sources" as saying Apollo considered M&S a bargain, with the group's shares unreasonably weighed down by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the market failing to attribute enough value to M&S's 50% stake in Ocado's (OCDO.L) retail business.

The Sunday Times said it was unclear whether Apollo's interest had been dampened by the recent surge in M&S shares - up 33% over the last month.

M&S and Apollo declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this month M&S beat forecasts for first-half profit and upgraded its earnings outlook for the second time this year, sending its stock soaring on bets that one of Britain's most elusive corporate turnarounds could finally materialise. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.