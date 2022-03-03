1 minute read
M&S suspends shipments to Turkish franchisee's Russian business
LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has suspended shipments to its Turkish franchisee's Russian business following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, British online fashion retailers ASOS (ASOS.L) and Boohoo (BOOH.L) said they had suspended sales in Russia. read more
M&S said it was building on its existing support for UNICEF UK's Ukraine appeal with a 1.5 million-pound ($2.00 million)package of aid.
($1 = 0.7486 pounds)
Reporting by James Davey Editing by William Schomberg
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.