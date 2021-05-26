Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
M&S's clothing business will be 50% online -CEO

British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) expects online penetration of its clothing and home business to reach up to one half, its boss said on Wednesday.

"The trend online has accelerated," M&S CEO Steve Rowe told reporters after the group reported 2020-21 results.

"We thought about a third of our sales would be online, its looks more like 40-50% in short order," he said.

As a result he said M&S was being prudent in examining the size of its store estate. read more

