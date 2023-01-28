Nestle to invest $100 mln in Colombia, says Colombia president















BOGOTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) is set to invest $100 million over the next three years in its Colombia operations, President Gustavo Petro said on Friday, part of his push to boost industrialization.

The Colombian leader outlined the announcement in a post on Twitter late on Friday.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Carolina Pulice; editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler











