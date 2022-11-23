Nestle to invest $1.86 bln in Saudi Arabia over 10 years -ministry















CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will invest 7 billion Saudi riyals ($1.86 billion) in Saudi Arabia over 10 years, the kingdom's investment ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The ministry added it signed a memorandum of understanding with Nestle in the field of food industries saying it includes establishing a factory and a research and development centre.

The company plans an initial investment of 375 million riyals in Saudi Arabia, it said.

($1 = 3.7582 riyals)

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Chris Reese











