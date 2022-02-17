Nestle proposes Apple CFO for election to its board

The company's logo is seen at a Nestle plant in Konolfingen, Switzerland September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann?

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle (NESN.S) said on Thursday it was proposing Luca Maestri, chief financial officer at Apple (AAPL.O), and Chris Leong, chief marketing officer at Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA), for election to its board of directors.

The elections will take place at the company's annual general meeting on April 7. Ann M. Veneman will retire from the board, and Kasper Rorsted has decided not to stand for re-election, Nestle added in a statement.

The board will propose the re-election of the chairman and all other current members of the board. With the proposed nominees, the Nestle board will comprise 14 members, of which 12 are independent directors.

Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Michael Shields

