Nestle says 573 UK jobs at risk amid confectionery revamp

A logo is pictured on the Nestle research center at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Nestle (NESN.S) is restructuring its confectionery operations in Britain in a move that could cost nearly 600 jobs in the north east of the England, the world's biggest packed food company said on Wednesday.

"We are proposing changes to adapt our confectionery manufacturing for the future with a 29.4 million pound ($40.8 million) investment at our factories in York and Halifax and the proposed closure of our Fawdon site towards the end of 2023. Regrettably, these proposals put 573 roles at risk, subject to consultation," its UK arm said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7203 pounds)

