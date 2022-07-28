1 minute read
Nestle's India unit says seeing early signs of easing costs
BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Consumer goods conglomerate Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS) on Thursday said it was seeing early signs of softening of prices in commodities such as edible oils and packaging materials.
The company's revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose 16.1% to 40.37 billion rupees ($506.24 million), it said in an exchange filing.
Profit slipped 4.3% to 5.15 billion rupees, hurt by higher expenses.
($1 = 79.7450 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil
