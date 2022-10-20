New Gucci head in China to lay out strategy soon to revive sales















PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gucci's new chief in China will lay out his strategy to revive the label's sales in the key Asian market in the next few weeks, the finance chief of parent company Kering said on Thursday.

Gucci sales in China were negative in the third quarter, Kering said, without giving a precise figure. Gucci announced the appointment of Laurent Cathala, previously a top executive at U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co for emerging markets, as its new president of Greater China fashion business in April.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Mimosa Spencer











