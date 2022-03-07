1 minute read
Nissan to halt work at its St Petersburg factory in coming days - RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Monday it would halt work at its factory in the Russian city of St Petersburg in the coming days, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.
Earlier, Nissan said it had suspended vehicle exports to Russia and that it expected "further challenges" to lead to local production stoppages and disruptions.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.