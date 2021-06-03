Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
No logic behind Britain's decision to remove Portugal from green list, says Portuguese govt

Portugal's foreign ministry said on Thursday it does not understand the "logic" behind Britain's decision to remove the country from its "green list" of countries that do not require quarantine on return.

"We took note of Britain's decision to remove Portugal from the green list," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that Portugal would continue to ease its lockdown rules "gradually" and implement measures to ensure the safety of those who live or visit the country.

