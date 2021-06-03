Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
No new countries to be added to UK's travel 'green list' on Thursday - The Sun

A man looks at a check-in information board in the departures area of Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

No new countries will be added to Britain's green list for international travel when the list of quarantine-free destinations is updated later on Thursday, The Sun reported.

The report, which did not name its sources, also said that new countries would be added to the 'red list'. It said talks were ongoing to decide whether Portugal, a popular holiday destination for Britons, would remain on the green list.

