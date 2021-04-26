Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
April 25 (Reuters) - "Nomadland," a recession-era tale about

a community of van dwellers in the American West, won the Oscar

for best picture on Sunday.

The film stars Frances McDormand as a widow in a depressed

Nevada mining town who turns her van into a mobile home and sets

out on the road, taking seasonal jobs and making friends along

the way.

Directed by China native Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" was widely

considered the front-runner heading into Hollywood's biggest

night, having dominated this year's awards season.

The film is based on a 2017 nonfiction book by Jessica

Bruder and features real-life nomads in supporting roles as

fictionalized versions of themselves.

The other best picture nominees were Vietnam-era courtroom drama 'The Trial of the Chicago 7," 1930s Hollywood drama

"Mank," #MeToo revenge tale "Promising Young Woman," South

Korean immigrant story "Minari," civil rights biopic "Judas and

the Black Messiah," dementia tale "The Father" and "Sound of

Metal," about a deaf drummer.

